The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Baltimore-area residents reported feeling the tremble of a 4.8-magnitude earthquake detected in New Jersey Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey website confirmed an earthquake was detected in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey around 10:30 a.m. The quake was reportedly felt in areas of New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Earthquakes are less common on the East Coast and typically considered mild. A small earthquake was reported near Rockville in January. One of the most widely felt earthquakes in U.S. history took place 10 years ago when a 5.8-magnitude earthquake was detected near Mineral, Virginia. No fatalities were reported in the 2011 quake, though it did cause an estimated $200 to $300 million in property damage.

Bobby Giese, an Upper Fells Point resident, was driving when the earthquake hit New Jersey on Friday. He said that due to the number of potholes in the road, everything felt normal.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The quake comes days after a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse. The March 26 disaster shook homes and buildings in some portions of Baltimore City and county.

Jackie Washington got an “eerie,” unsettling feeling mid-morning when her home office started to shake.

”I thought it was the rest of the bridge collapsing,” said Washington, a developer who lives in Federal Hill.

”I felt the shaking and it reminded me of the event of last week,” she said. “I realized it was an earthquake and went on social media to confirm my suspicion.”

This is a developing story.

Baltimore Banner reporters Emily Sullivan and John-John Williams IV contributed to this report.