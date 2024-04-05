The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

President Joe Biden will visit Baltimore on Friday afternoon for an aerial tour of the collapsed France Scott Key Bridge, followed by a meeting with families of the six construction workers killed in the disaster.

The presidential visit comes more than a week after a cargo ship, the Dali, crashed into the bridge in the early hours of March 26. The deadly incident has since paralyzed the Port of Baltimore, a key destination in the global supply chain that employs thousands of workers in the region.

Biden’s visit Friday is scheduled to include an aerial tour of the site alongside Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and several officials with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials are planning to give the president an operational briefing on response and recovery efforts at the Maryland Transportation Authority. The president is then scheduled to deliver remarks followed by a meeting with family members of the six construction workers who were killed in the bridge collapse.

Biden has pledged that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of rebuilding the bridge following its collapse into the Patapsco River. The Biden administration said that funding commitment is consistent with federal response to other similar disasters such as the 2007 collapse of the I-35W bridge in Minnesota. Covering the cost of repairs will still require congressional approval.

Hours before Biden’s scheduled visit, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget delivered a letter to House and Senate committee leaders requesting authorization for the federal government to pick up the cost of rebuilding the bridge not covered by insurance proceeds and damages.

“We stand ready to work with the Congress to ensure the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland has what it needs to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which is critical to the Nation’s workers and economy,” office director Shalanda D. Young said in the letter.

The Biden administration has already said it will release $60 million in federal emergency relief funds to help Maryland cover the initial costs in clearing the wreckage.

The Small Business Administration is also providing low-interest disaster loans to eligible businesses. The U.S. Department of Labor has approved grant funding for workers impacted by the bridge collapse.

This story may be updated.