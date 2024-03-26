The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning when a cargo ship hit part of the bridge. A search is underway for multiple people believed to have fallen into the Patapsco River.

All lanes are closed in both directions due to the bridge collapse, according to a statement from the Maryland Transportation Authority. Here’s what else we know so far.

What happened and when?

A cargo ship leaving the Port of Baltimore struck a column of the 1.6-mile bridge around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The bridge collapsed shortly after the impact.

Footage showed the cargo ship’s lights turning on and off before it hit the column, possibly suggesting its electricity was cutting in and out.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The ship reportedly lost propulsion as it was leaving port and warned state officials of a possible collision.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency following the collapse, and said the federal government was sending resources.

Were people injured?

At least two people have been rescued and one of them required hospitalization, according to a fire department spokesman. Sonar showed multiple vehicles submerged in the water around the collapse.

Officials initially said “up to 20″ people were being sought, but a spokesman said the figure was “dynamic” and fluctuating.

Where was the Francis Scott Key Bridge?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge had the third-longest span of any truss in the world before its collapse and was the longest bridge in the Baltimore area.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

It opened in March 1977 and was the last part of the Baltimore Beltway, according to Maryland Department of Transportation. It had four lanes for traffic and crossed the Patapsco River.

The Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed early Tuesday after being struck by a cargo ship. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

What’s the impact on traffic?

The collapse of the 1.6-mile bridge on I-695 will snarl traffic in the surrounding area.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said to avoid the southeast corridor of I-695 and listed I-95 and I-895 as alternate routes.

Vehicles transporting hazardous materials, which are not permitted in tunnels, should use the western section of I-695 to avoid the tunnels.

What do we know about the cargo ship?

Dali, a cargo ship sailing under the Singaporean flag, had 22 crew members on board, including two pilots, who have all been accounted for, according to a statement from Synergy Marine Group, which is responsible for maintaining and operating the vessel.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Videos show the ship’s lights flickering and a thick plume of dark smoke emanating from it right before the crash.

The cause of the collision is unclear. Synergy said in a statement it’s cooperating with government agencies.

The ship, built in 2015, is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd, which Banner reporters were not able to reach for comment. Dali had just left the port of Baltimore and was headed to Colombo, Sri Lanka, according to real time ship tracking website VesselTracker. It had recently made stops in Norfolk, Virginia, New York and Panama.

How do ships usually get in and out of the harbor and port?

Container ships are guided in and out of Baltimore waters by Chesapeake Bay pilots. These men and women relay instructions to the captain at the wheel of a container ship. The ships are too big and waters too unfamiliar for foreign pilots to navigate the bay themselves.

Retired bay pilot Capt. William Band watched the video online of the container ship smashing into the Key Bridge.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I’m still standing here in shock,” said Band, who worked 41 years as a bay pilot.

“From the video I saw, it looked to me like a steering or engine failure on the ship,” he said. “It looked like there is smoke that came out of the stack of the ship.”

This story may be updated.

Baltimore Banner Reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this story.