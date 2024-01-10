Several Maryland school systems are delayed or closed on Wednesday after a storm system brought heavy rains and high winds, causing flooding, power outages and other issues.
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools are closed | Read the alert
- Baltimore County Public Schools will open two hours late. There will be no a.m. PreK. | Read the alert
- Baltimore City Public Schools will open two hours late. Morning half-day early learning programs are canceled. | Read the alert
- Carroll County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert
- Cecil County Public Schools are closed. | Read the alert
- Harford County Public Schools are closed. | Read the alert
- Howard County Public School System will open two hours late. There will be no morning sessions of half-day PreK and RECC. | Read the alert
- Kent County Public Schools are closed. | Read the alert
- Queen Anne’s County Public Schools are closed. | Read the alert
- Talbot County Public Schools are closed. | Read the alert
For more information, you can check WJZ’s list of school delays and closing.
This story may be updated.