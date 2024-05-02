The annual Kinetic Sculpture Race, sponsored by the American Visionary Art Museum, returns this weekend. The quirky and beloved race — which features giant sculptures on human-powered bikes — will take over several city streets on Saturday.

The 15-mile course starts and ends at the American Visionary Art Museum in Federal Hill and runs around the Inner Harbor and surrounding neighborhoods.

The all-day event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and ends with an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. The kinetic sculptures are scheduled to enter the harbor at the Canton Waterfront Park between 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ahead of the event, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation shared the following information on road closures and parking restrictions:

