The annual Kinetic Sculpture Race, sponsored by the American Visionary Art Museum, returns this weekend. The quirky and beloved race — which features giant sculptures on human-powered bikes — will take over several city streets on Saturday.
The 15-mile course starts and ends at the American Visionary Art Museum in Federal Hill and runs around the Inner Harbor and surrounding neighborhoods.
The all-day event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and ends with an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. The kinetic sculptures are scheduled to enter the harbor at the Canton Waterfront Park between 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ahead of the event, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation shared the following information on road closures and parking restrictions:
- Covington Street will be closed to through traffic between Key Highway and Cross Street from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
- During the race on Saturday, one lane of travel will be coned off for participants along the race route where possible. You can see the full route here.
- DOT said temporary traffic stops will be implemented during the race and transportation enforcement officers along with police will be stationed along the route. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
- Parking restriction will be implemented from 7:00 a.m. on Thursday until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday along Covington Street from Key Highway to Cross Street.
- Parking restrictions will be implemented on Saturday from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the south side of Key Highway from Battery Avenue to Covington Street, the south side of Key Highway from Williams Street to Light Street, and the south side of Boston Street from Aliceanna Street to East Avenue.