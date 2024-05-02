The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Spring in the city means one thing: festivals on festivals. There are a number of them going on this weekend, as well as a couple of classic outdoor Baltimore events to keep you busy. Whether you want to watch movies, learn about gardening, watch a race or check out some restaurants for Cinco de Mayo, there are plenty of options for a good time.

Thursday, May 2

Pratt Street Market

In the mood for a midday break with food trucks and art? Wander over to Pratt Street Market, which will take place at the plaza by Pratt and Light streets every Thursday through Sept. 26. Some of this week’s local vendors include B’more Greek Grill, Taste 410 and HoodFellas Bistro. A full list of participants can be found here.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Corner of Pratt and Light streets

Cost: Depends on what treats you’re in the mood for!

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, May 3

Charm City Bluegrass Festival

The Charm City Bluegrass Festival, a two-day event that celebrates folk, Americana, bluegrass and acoustic musicians, returns for its 11th year. Artists such as Noam Pikelny and Stuart Duncan, Scythian, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, The Sweet Lillies and Willi Carlisle are part of the extensive concert lineup in Baltimore Peninsula. For a list of set times and performance locations, visit the website.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: West Covington Park (101 W. Cromwell St.)

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

Family friendly? Yes.

Flower Mart

Flower Mart, started over 100 years ago to encourage better living conditions in the city, has expanded into much more. The two-day event held by Mount Vernon Place Conservancy will feature flowers, plants, arts and crafts, food and drink, musical performances and, of course, the famous lemon stick. There will also be gardening workshops and lectures for those who actually are going to Baltimore’s oldest free public festival to learn something about green spaces and gardens.

Time: 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 699 Washington Place

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, May 4

Baltimore Kinetic Sculpture Race

The Kinetic Sculpture Race, sponsored by the American Visionary Art Museum, has been a beloved Baltimore tradition since 1998. Watch sculptures made out of recycled materials on human-powered bikes cruise through different terrains in a 15-mile, all-day competition that’s capped off with awards like best pit crew and worst honorable mention. For more information about the best places to observe or where to park, visit the website.

Time: The opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. and the awards ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

Location: The race starts and ends at the American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)

Cost: Free to watch.

Family friendly? Yes.

May Fest

St. Agnes Catholic School is hosting May Fest, a “family and community fun day” to celebrate the arrival of spring. Attendees can participate in games like sack races, pie-eating contest and tug of war, check out arts and craft vendors, purchase food and participate in silent auctions to support the school.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: St. Agnes Catholic School (603 St. Agnes Lane in Catonsville)

Cost: Entry is free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, May 5

Peabody Children’s Chorus Spring Concert

Peabody Children’s Chorus will perform music by Felix Mendelssohn, Susan LaBarr and André Thomas for their spring show, “A Branch of May.” The young artists will also display their versatility by performing music from Macedonia, Japan, Canada and Indonesia.

Time: 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m.

Location: Johns Hopkins University’s Shriver Hall (3400 N. Charles St., Suite 14)

Cost: Tickets cost $20.

Family friendly? Yes.

Maryland Film Festival

After taking a year off, the Maryland Film Festival is returning for its annual event. Launched in 1999, the multiday event will feature offerings that include a film selected by John Waters, a Luther Vandross documentary, a silent movie from the late Black filmmaker Oscar Micheaux, and trans short films curated by one of the creators of “The Matrix” films and more.

Time: The festival kicks off with the first film Thursday at 7:30 p.m and will continue through Sunday.

Location: SNF Parkway Theatre (5 W. North Ave.)

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Billie Eilish

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour will kick off in late September. Her first U.S. stop: Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena on Oct. 4. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday.