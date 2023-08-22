A Baltimore judge on Tuesday ordered redactions may be lifted for all but three of the names blacked out from a report on the history of sex abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor also ordered the attorney general’s office may release a copy of the report with the redactions lifted after Sept. 26.

“Those who interpret either this Order or the Report as tantamount to an indictment of a particular individual are misinterpreting both the Report and the Order,” Taylor wrote. “With regard to the accused abusers, in some instances, the accusations may be false. With regard to the various religious and lay people who are now named (some of whom did not work for the Archdiocese of Baltimore), their conduct may have been entirely proper.

“These names are being released because the key to understanding the Report is understanding that this did not happen because of anything ‘the Archdiocese’ did or did not do. It happened because of the choices made by specific individuals at specific times.”

Taylor ordered the five officials may be identified as well as nine of the alleged abusers. The report includes 31 other people who are not accused of abuse, but referenced in the report. The judge ordered all but two of those people may be identified.

“Most of the remaining individuals played relatively minor roles in the events described in the Report. In many instances, their conduct appears to be innocuous. Nonetheless, several individuals in this category opposed any efforts at publishing their names for fear of ‘guilt by association,’ Taylor wrote.

The five officials are accused of failing to take appropriate action when presented with allegations of abuse and the 10 church figures are accused of acts of abuse. Authorities shielded the identities of these men and women by also redacting names of their parishes and Catholic schools, though the full scope of the redactions has been unclear.

The attorney general’s office redacted the names for procedural reasons of the courts. Attorney General Anthony Brown said his office would return to court and request permission to release a second, unredacted copy of the report.

When Taylor approved the release of the report with information blacked out, he noted that he ordered some additional redactions consistent with his earlier rulings. With some exceptions, court documents in the case have remained under seal.

The Baltimore Banner and The Baltimore Sun later unmasked the five archdiocesan officials and 10 church figures in a series of investigative reports.

Since the release of the report, the Archdiocese of Baltimore has added the names of 42 people to its list of those who are credibly accused of sexual abuse.