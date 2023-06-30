A former head wrestling coach of Mount Saint Joseph High School is not guilty of charges that he groomed and sexually assaulted a young man, a Baltimore County judge ruled on Friday.

Circuit Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. announced the verdict at the end of a bench trial for Neil Adleberg, 75, of Reisterstown, who was the head wrestling coach of Mount Saint Joseph High School in the 1970s and returned as an assistant coach for the 2014-15 season.

Adleberg is the only person who had been indicted as a result of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s grand jury investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

He testified in his own defense and denied the allegations, stating that he had a “platonic kind of love” for the young man.

Adleberg and the young man reconnected at a wrestling tournament called “Beast of the East” at the University of Delaware in 2013. The young man was 17 at the time and a senior and member of the wrestling team at Perry Hall High School.

The Baltimore Banner does not identify people who report that they are survivors of sexual assault without their permission. He is now 27.

In her closing argument, Assistant Attorney General Nancy Frigo said Adleberg “systemically skewed the facts throughout the course of their relationship and the course of this trial so he could control the narrative of his abuse.”

Adleberg, she said, met the young man when he was “effectively homeless” with a “broken down car.” The only person who was a constant in his life was his younger brother, Frigo said.

Next, Adleberg, she said, started to shower the young man with gifts and eventually met “the bulk of his needs.” Frigo read various portions of an email that Adleberg sent on Aug. 15, 2017, which she characterized as “not anything other than a love letter.”

“I am perfectly comfortable that love you too,” Adleberg wrote in the email. “I know it’s not completely acceptable by society to go where it’s completely gone, but I don’t have any regrets. You’ve often said that you don’t either.”

The grooming, she said, continued when the young man went off to college. Adleberg created an email address, opened a joint bank account, added him to a phone plan and switched the address on his driver’s license, increasing the level of control, Frigo said.

Adleberg, she said, emailed him the link to a story with the headline, “93 Percent Of Straight Men In This Study Said They’ve Cuddled With Another Guy.”

“He wants you to believe that this was simply a platonic, fatherly love,” Frigo said. “The evidence outlines a romantic obsession.”

In one text message on Sept. 18, 2019, the young man wrote, “When you chose to try and be sexual with me and sexually touch me when you clearly knew it was unwanted our friendship became unsustainable.”

“You’ve mentioned that before and I am very sorry for doing anything inappropriate,” Adleberg replied. “Anything done was out of feelings for you, and I never thought anything was forced but I never would want to hurt you in any way. I am sorry.”

Frigo said Adleberg was consumed 24/7 with the young man after he graduated college, tracking everything from his social media posts to his bank transactions.

“He raped that boy in the basement of his home,” Frigo said, “after having put himself in a position as a surrogate parent over him.”

But Joe Murtha, Adleberg’s attorney, said his client was not guilty of the charges, declaring that the state had not sustained its burden of proof.

“Right now, you have conjecture and suggestion,” Murtha said in his closing argument. “There is uncertainty. And uncertainty amounts to reasonable doubt.”

He said the young man lied at trial and embellished information to benefit himself.

In response to a question from the judge, Murtha said he could not give a definitive answer to why the young man would make up the sexual abuse allegations but suggested that the motive could have been retaliation.

“He is swirling down the drain of life,” Murtha said. “He knows that Mr. Adleberg has the financial wherewithal to actually have to pay if an allegation is made.”

Murtha said “these things are taken very seriously” in today’s world. He noted that his client has helped countless young athletes but never faced an accusation of sexual abuse in the past, adding that the judge heard from “a group of men whose lives were changed.”

Meanwhile, the young man sent an email to Adleberg on June 3, 2020, that, in part, read, “All of your hard work, dedication, and love has helped me get to this point. As well as the opportunity to excel in the business world and to build a family with unconditional love where my kid’s dreams have no limit.”

Murtha told the judge that “we’re not here to prosecute Mr. Adleberg for being overbearing, micromanaging and probably exerting himself in a way that some people would say is inappropriate.”

“You have a series of misrepresentations for reasons that I may never fully understand,” Murtha said. “Sometimes, desperate people do desperate things.”