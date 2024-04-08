Survivors of clergy sexual abuse are scheduled on Monday to make statements during a hearing in the Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy case that Archbishop William Lori will attend.

The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors had asked the judge to block off time for survivors to address the court on two dates and noted that they otherwise might have “no opportunity to be heard regarding the terrible and life-altering events they experienced as children.” The archdiocese backed the request and reported that Lori would attend both hearings to directly hear from them.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michelle M. Harner set aside two hours for the court proceedings, which are set to begin at 10 a.m. She also scheduled a second hearing for May 20.

An agenda for the hearing states that six survivors will make statements. The chair of the creditors’ committee, Paul Jan Zdunek, is set to deliver introductory and closing remarks.

Following the court proceedings, Maryland’s chapter of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, plans to hold a news conference outside the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy right before a new state law, the Child Victims Act of 2023, was set to go into effect. The measure allows more survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue and would have opened the church up to a number of lawsuits.

The move also came after the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released a more than 450-page report that outlined decades of allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups within the archdiocese.

People have until May 31 to file a claim in the bankruptcy case.

This story will be updated.

