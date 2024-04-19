The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Nearly four weeks after the collapse of the Key Bridge, about 1,300 tons of steel have been removed from the Patapsco River as salvage crews move closer to clearing part of the shipping channel by the self-imposed deadline of the end of April.

The amount represents roughly 20-25% of the total weight of the bridge, which instantly fell into the water on March 26, when the cargo ship Dali went adrift and struck one of the footings. Since then, two shallow, temporary channels have been opened, but the Port of Baltimore remains closed for business.

Gov. Wes Moore delivered an update on the progress made so far, emphasizing the safety record of the operation.

“We have now successfully removed around 1,300 tons of steel from the water,” he said during a press conference Friday afternoon. “The thing I also want to say about that is this: 1,300 tons of steel, countless operations, and still not a single injury.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), who are overseeing the operation to restore vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore, said earlier this month that it intends to create a 35-foot lane on the east side of the shipping channel within the next 11 days, allowing 75-80% of normal vessel traffic to resume.

Col. Estee Pinchasen, commander of the USACE’s Baltimore district, said the full channel will be open by the end of May with a depth of 50 feet.

“The first thing that we’re focused on is opening the temporary limited access channel,” Pinchasen said at the press conference. “And right now, we’re removing the wreckage that’s wrapped around the pillar that’s across from the Dali. It’s really important to get relief to the port first.”

“At the same time, there’s a tremendous amount of planning and engineering that’s taking place to work on how we’re going to remove that massive span that’s on top, laying across, and on the side of the Dali,” Pinchasen said.

The weight of the span on top of the Dali is estimated to be between 3,000 and 4,000 tons.

“The controlled demolition of that span is being planned right now,” Pinchasen said, “and it’s going to require significant cutting because it’s such a large, large span. But once that wreckage is removed, we’re going to go through a refloating sequence that’s very intricate. That’s all in planning right now as well.”

As of Friday morning, crews had removed more than 120 containers off the Dali, Gov. Moore confirmed. The goal is to remove at least 140.

“Removing the containers is going to help us to build a staging area to access the pieces of the bridge that are on top of the Dali,” Moore said.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the date of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.