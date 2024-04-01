There are plans to create a temporary alternate channel near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge that will allow commercial vessels to access the port.

The channel will span the northeast side of the bridge, which fell into the Patapsco River after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday, stunning the world and sparking concerns over the local economics of a closed port.

“This will mark an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore,” said Capt. David O’Connell, the coordinator of the federal response to the bridge collapse, in a statement Sunday evening. “By opening this alternate route, we will support the flow of marine traffic into Baltimore.”

Federal officials did not immediately respond to a question about when the alternate channel is expected to open.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In a news release, officials said the temporary channel will have a controlling depth of 11 feet, vertical clearance of 96 feet and a 264-foot horizontal clearance. By comparison, the Dali, the cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, is about 158 feet wide and 984 feet long.

Federal officials are operating a 2,000-yard safety zone around the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Vessels must continue to receive permission to enter the zone.

Read More

Full coverage of the Key Bridge collapse

Baltimore needs the supply chain more than the supply chain needs Baltimore

Baltimore is known for importing cars. The bridge collapse may disrupt that.

The response team has requested that mariners monitor VHF channel 16 for the latest information.

Additionally, a hotline for the public to report debris from the collapse has been established. Residents can call 410-205-6625 to report debris they encounter.

The Key Bridge collapse cut off every port dock from the global shipping industry, except for Tradepoint Atlantic on Sparrows Point. Until federal officials open the temporary channel, Tradepoint Atlantic is the part of the global shipping industry operating in Baltimore. The deepwater port has a 50-foot channel and connections to major railways.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

More than 15,000 people are directly employed at the Port of Baltimore. In a White House press briefing Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg estimated that 8,000 of them will be out of work until it reopens, costing about $2 million in lost wages each day.

This article may be updated.

Emily Sullivan

emily.sullivan@thebaltimorebanner.com

Emily Sullivan

Emily Sullivan covers Baltimore City Hall. She joined the Banner after three years at WYPR, where she won multiple awards for her radio stories on city politics and culture. She previously reported for NPR’s national airwaves, focusing on business news and breaking news.

More from Emily Sullivan

Mayor Scott’s first campaign ads tout ‘no scandal and no corruption’

How to safely view wreckage of Baltimore’s Key Bridge

More From The Banner

Larry Desantis poses for a portrait outside his workplace, Herman's Bakery, in Dundalk on March 28, 2024. Desantis was one of the last drivers to cross the bridge moments before it collapsed.

We spoke with one of the last drivers to cross the Key Bridge

Photo illustration shows EBT benefits card, cut into two pieces, emerging from torn-open business envelope. In the background is a blurry image of a woman standing in front of produce aisle holding an empty shopping basket, her back to us.

Bill proposal could unravel Maryland’s benefits theft reimbursement program

The Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, after being struck by a ship overnight.

‘The whole bridge just fell down.’ The final minutes before the Key Bridge collapsed

Photo collage shows Pikesville High School sign with pixellated audio waves in the background.

Baltimore County principal’s racist comments faked by AI, experts say