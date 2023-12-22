We back up, Baltimore.

Light rail service will resume on Saturday Dec. 23 after major mechanical issues related to the ongoing rehabilitation of the aging rail car fleet knocked it out of service for roughly two weeks.

The Maryland Transit Administration will cut shuttle bus service that has ferried passengers between light rail stations since the Dec. 8 shutdown, and as a courtesy to riders, will make light rail service free until Jan. 2.

“I thank our dedicated Maryland Transit Administration employees and our contractor’s workforce for all they’ve done to advance these reviews while maintaining safety as our highest priority,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld in an emailed press release. “Above all, I thank the thousands of riders who rely on our services every day. I know this temporary suspension of service has been an inconvenience for many of our customers, and I greatly appreciate their understanding.”

MTA Administrator Holly Arnold and her team pulled the entire light rail fleet from service after an investigation into an Oct. 21 fire event revealed problems in the electrical system of the car in question. At the time it was unclear how many other rail cars, if any, of the 49 in service before the suspension had the same mechanical issue.

The 49 rail cars in service at the time had already returned from major rehabilitation work conducted by a private rail company, Alstom. The “midlife overhaul” of the rail cars, yet to be completed, has been installing new propulsion systems and other upgrades to help the vehicles reliably reach the end of their useful life.

The MTA’s online rail car progress tracker lists 14 vehicles as safety certified and ready for service starting tomorrow. That means the MTA will be able to provide limited service. Arnold has said previously that 19 rail cars are needed to return to full service. The entire fleet contains 53 rail cars.

Repairs continue, with 13 additional rail cars already getting at least one of two main fixes and awaiting safety certification. Ten rail cars are awaiting work, and 12 have yet to have their conduits — the center of botched rehabilitation — inspected.

Daniel Zawodny covers transportation for the The Baltimore Banner as a corps member with Report For America. 

