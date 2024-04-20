The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Mourners gathered Friday night to celebrate the life of Owings Mills resident Maynor Suazo Sandoval, who died in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Suazo Sandoval’s obituary describes him as an excellent husband, a very good father, a great brother and a model son.

“We are praying for you and all who loved Maynor Sandoval,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller to a packed crowd at March Life Tribute Center in Randallstown. Miller addressed Suazo Sandoval’s family directly with words of solace and solidarity before offering an official state citation honoring their late relative.

“Lo siento mucho, comparto tu dolor,” said Miller in Spanish. I am so sorry; I share your pain.

“We visited your home, you invited us over, you shared your grief with us, we cried together, and you shared beautiful stories of Maynor with us,” Miller said. “And I remember telling you that I, too, am an immigrant.”

Suazo Sandoval, who would have turned 39 next Saturday, left his native Honduras in search of better opportunities for him and his family, his obituary reads in Spanish. He is survived by two children and two stepchildren, and his wife of 10 years.

Suazo Sandoval was part of the construction crew filling potholes in the middle of the night when the Dali, a massive container ship bound for Sri Lanka, experienced engine failure and struck one of the support piers of the Key Bridge. Six workers, including Suazo Sandoval, fell to their deaths in the Patapsco River.

The disaster, which has sparked a federal criminal probe and is being investigated by multiple agencies, served as a rallying cry for local immigrant advocates and service providers. Hundreds of thousands of donation dollars have poured into public and private funds established to help support the families of the victims.

In interviews with The Baltimore Banner, a cousin of Sandoval living in Honduras described him as a pillar who helped lift his extended family out of poverty through the remittances he would send home. The money helped the family operate a small hotel.

He loved cooking, he loved futbol , he loved Six Flags, said pastor Anthony Lecocq, who offered a sermon reflecting on Suazo Sandoval’s Christian faith. “If you see me smiling, it’s because Maynor and I loved some of the same songs.”

“Your glory is falling over me,

Healing wounds

Lifting,” a church musician sang in Spanish.

“Send your fire,

Heal my wounds,

Restore me, Lord.”

“Bring your peace and comfort to minister to this family, and as they continue to walk forward day by day, even to Honduras for a burial, I pray you would wrap them tightly in each other’s arms and in your love,” Lecocq prayed, closing the ceremony, which was livestreamed. Suazo Sandoval’s family requested reporters and photographers be kept out of the service.

People clapped, they stood. Some milled about and hugged, clutching printed photos of Suazo Sandoval. Some filtered out toward a reception hall where they were invited for fellowship, others crowded the open casket where Suazo Sandoval’s body rested.

The night’s Spanish interpreter asked those who had already had a chance to spend a moment with Suazo Sandoval’s body to give the crowd behind them a chance to get close and pay their respects.

“We’ll be here until midnight,” he said — people would have the chance to come back.

A man carrying a Honduran flag processed up the center aisle toward the altar — the blue and white cloth motionless, undisturbed by wind or weather, its five stars that represent the countries of the former Central American Federation and their freedom from Spain folding upon one another as mourners flocked to the space in front of the casket.