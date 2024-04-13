The Patapsco River will open briefly for recreational boats Tuesday, giving mariners a chance to sail in or out of Baltimore’s harbor for the first time since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed.

Lt. Cmdr. EvelynAnn Bruno, a spokeswoman for the Joint Information Center of the Unified Command, told The Baltimore Banner that recreational vessels permitted and licensed by the U.S. Coast Guard will be able to travel from north of the Key Bridge site south through the Sollers Point Alternate Channel from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The route will be reversed from south of the site north from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bruno said.

“This measure is a temporary phase as we focus on our priority of restoring marine transportation infrastructure and ultimately opening the Ft. McHenry Channel,” Bruno said in an email. “There will be escorts on site to ensure that each mariner is able to transit the channel safely.”

A first, temporary alternate channel around the remnants of the bridge and cargo ship Dali came online April 1 near Sollers Point.

On March 26, the Dali, a 984-foot-long ship loaded with about 2,700 containers, struck one of the main support piers of the bridge, which tumbled seconds later into the Patapsco River. Six construction workers repairing potholes were killed in the disaster.

As of Thursday, 38 containers had been removed from the Dali and 69 vessels had passed through temporary shipping channels.

The Army Corps of Engineers has laid out an ambitious timeline to have a third, deeper channel open into the port by the end of April to restore more commercial access, and to fully reopen the port by the end of May.

