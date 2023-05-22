For weeks, David McIntyre and other Halethorpe residents hassled the Maryland Department of Transportation officials for answers: Why was the Washington Boulevard bridge still closed for traffic if the construction equipment was long gone?

The answers from the state transportation officials fell short, he said. As it turned out, so did the bridge.

The bridge is 1 ¼ inches lower than what is required by CSX Transportation, whose trains run underneath it, according to an email from the department of transportation to residents. A CSX public projects manual from May of this year requires new overhead bridges to have a minimum 23-foot vertical clearance “above top of rail.”

“The bridge is structurally sound, but CSX clearance requirements must be met for the tracks below, and a direction forward is being discussed and should be finalized shortly,” the email read.

The transportation department did not respond to requests for comment.

And McIntyre said he was left with even more questions after the email. Was the contractor or the state responsible for the mistake? How much money above the original $28.9 million will the state have to spend to raise the bridge?

“We really don’t know what’s going on,” McIntyre said. Meanwhile, he added, the construction has disrupted traffic patterns for years, at times forcing drivers into inconvenient detours.

He and other community residents are calling for more transparency from state officials as the six-years-in-the-making project to replace the overhead bridge may be delayed to the winter of 2024. The state began repairing the Washington Boulevard bridge in Halethorpe in 2018 and it was then slated to be completed by the summer of 2021.

“We anticipate the current pattern of traffic will remain in place for about six months until the bridge concrete closure pour, asphalt paving of the approaches is completed, and the final striping configuration is implemented,” according to the email.

About two months ago, residents noticed the construction equipment left the bridge “abruptly,” while access to the bridge remained closed, said Michael McAuliffe, president of the Halethorpe Improvement Association. It took community residents several emails in March and April to get an explanation from the state, McAuliffe said.

There has been “no accountability” from the state, said Kyle Carruthers, a civil engineer who specializes in bridge and structural engineering. The state will likely have to raise the bridge 2 to 3 inches, he added. It’s doable and less expensive than if the state were to completely rebuild the bridge.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

“But especially with a new construction bridge like this, to have this sort of issue before it even opens. It’s kind of embarrassing,” said Carruthers, who lives in the Halethorpe area.