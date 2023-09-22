Artscape events canceled for Saturday as Tropical Storm Ophelia looms

Artscape might be a rain-or-shine festival, but event officials decided strong winds forecast for the weekend are not a risk they can absorb, canceling all events scheduled for Saturday because of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

“After careful consideration and based on direction from the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management and the Baltimore City Fire Department, we have made the difficult yet necessary decision to cancel Artscape for Saturday,” the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

“The safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers, attendees, vendors, and the City’s support teams are of paramount importance,” the BOPA statement said. “While we are enthusiastic for the return of Artscape and recognize that countless hours of dedication have gone into preparing for this weekend, we must prioritize safety above all else.”

Angelo Moore of Fishbone with his band Dr. Madd Vibe, and Nile Rodgers and Chic were scheduled to perform Saturday.

BOPA has not yet made a decision on Sunday’s events, saying “we are diligently monitoring the storm’s progress and will make a decision regarding Sunday’s activities at the earliest opportunity.”

Friday’s events went on as planned. Artscape is billed as one of the country’s largest free arts festivals. Programs includes musical performances, visual arts, film, fashion, literature, and comedy, all staged in the Mount Royal and Station North neighborhoods.

Ophelia will move inland and northward across North Carolina, Virginia, and eventually Maryland. It is expected to weaken and become a remnant area of low pressure by the time it reaches Maryland. It will not be a tropical storm when it gets here but it could bring tropical storm conditions for portions of Southern Maryland.

Ophelia had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, according to a 2 p.m. ET advisory from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center. The storm was centered 150 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. It was forecast to make landfall Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico, Dorchester, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Southern Maryland from Friday morning until further notice.