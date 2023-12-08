The Inner Harbor will not only light up the area with traditional fireworks this New Year’s Eve, but also bring in 2024 with a drone show as well.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced the plans for New Year’s Eve on Friday, with the drone show as the latest addition. The show will be choreographed by Image Engineering, headquartered in Curtis Bay. This new element will help showcase how technology can contribute creatively to Baltimore, BOPA officials said in a press release.

Prior to the countdown to the new year, by Mayor Brandon Scott, there will be live musical performances at the Inner Harbor Amphitheatre starting at 8 p.m. All of the performers are based in Baltimore and include DJ Curtis of C. James Experience, hip-hop band Soul Cannon, featuring Eze Jackson, Matt Frazão, Jon Birkholz and Charles Wilson, as well as the entertainment company Media Minds.

The Inner Harbor area will also be filled with several events throughout the day, like Watermark’s yacht party and City Cruises’ signature brunch and dinner cruises.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

There will also be more family-friendly activities for those in the area to check out. The Inner Harbor Ice Rink extended their hours until midnight on New Year’s Eve. The National Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Port Discovery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have a special noontime New Year’s event for children. The American Visionary Arts Museum and the Maryland Science Center will also both be available to visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.