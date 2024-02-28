James W. Pollock Jr, the Hampden artist better known as Jim Pollock and locally renowned for a gigantic hubcap Christmas tree placed outside his home, died earlier this week, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Neighbors confirmed his death to The Baltimore Banner, too.

Pollock, 58, was a fixture on Hampden’s 34th Street and often invited visitors into his home, where his artwork was displayed. He lived in Hampden for more than 30 years.

His outdoor artwork was part of the Miracle on 34th Street, an annual display where neighbors hang up holiday lights around Christmas and invite the public to admire the display and celebrate. Indoors, his art featured printing and metalwork.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Pollock was diabetic and had begun putting limits on the type of artwork he could do. His medication to treat his diabetes had stopped working.

Pollock said his will stipulates his work will be left to the Baltimore Museum of Art. A representative from the Baltimore Museum of Art said nobody at the institution had heard from a Pollock estate representative as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Keswick Road for a well-being check just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday , police said. Officers found an adult male after arriving, police said.

Police said they would not disclose the name of the deceased because the death is being investigated as a suicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday the death was ruled a suicide.

Baltimore Banner reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.