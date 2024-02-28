Filmmaker and Baltimore native John Waters isn’t calling anyone a “Liarmouth,” but said rumors about Aubrey Plaza starring in his next movie aren’t true.

Waters, known as the “Pope of Trash,” is pushing back against published reports that Plaza, of “Parks and Recreation” fame, will play the lead role of Marsha Sprinkles in the film adaptation of his first novel. Waters said he’s producing his first film in about 20 years, but it isn’t far enough in the development process to have a star attached.

“We have no start date or green light to begin production but are working to, hopefully, make that happen,” Waters said in a statement to The Baltimore Banner.

The statement came on the heels of a website called World of Reel stating that Plaza had been cast in “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance.”

The World of Reel report was picked up by the British publication The Guardian on Tuesday. The Guardian pulled the story down on Wednesday, saying it was under review.

Waters described himself as “thrilled and excited at the idea of Aubrey Plaza” starring in the movie and the idea that the flick is “ready to go in Baltimore,” but said both assertions are “pure speculation.”

“Neither writer talked to me, or anyone officially involved in developing this movie,” Waters said.

Plaza told the publication Dazed in 2022 that she’s been in touch with Waters about the movie but did not say she was cast in the lead role.

“I exclusively only audition for John Waters. He told me I’m on his list, but I want to be top of the list,” she said. “I want to be the only person on his list. They’ve told me I’m this generation’s Kathleen Turner. I mean, come on — I’m a shoo-in. I need that movie.”

Waters rose to fame in the 1970s with cult classic films such as “Pink Flamingos,” and “Female Trouble” and hit it big in 1988 with “Hairspray,” which was adapted into a Broadway musical and later a hit musical film in 2007.