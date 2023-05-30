Photos: Welcome all aliens to Balticon

Welcome, aliens! Balticon 57 is the area’s oldest science-fiction convention and by far the largest. It’s also the first of such conventions each year.
Balticon can be described as a “Big Tent” four-day celebration of science fiction and fantasy hosted by the Baltimore Science Fiction Society at the at Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel.
This year hundreds of science fiction and fantasy professionals, creative amateurs and fans came through on Memorial Day.
The convention’s primary emphasis is on literature, programming and activities covering anime, art, costuming, science, podcasting and news media, gaming, and Filk music.
Activities are developed by convention staff with suggestions from participants, and the literary program usually concentrates most heavily on the segment of genre from cosplay experts, renowned scientists and tech innovators.