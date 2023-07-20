Tell us: What books should a Baltimore newcomer read?

Published 7/20/2023 10:52 a.m. EDT

Please share your favorite Baltimore books with us. (Ferbugs by Pex/Canva.com)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Every newcomer to Baltimore hears these five words before they even arrive: “Have you watched ‘The Wire’?”

Even two decades later, the city’s reputation is inextricably linked to the HBO show. But one soon-to-be Baltimorean recently asked us: What are some books they can read to understand Baltimore better than a TV show?

The forces that shaped Baltimore are similar to those found in every large city in the country. But Baltimore is different.

Please assist us in helping future residents (and current ones) understand the nuanced, strange and fascinating contemporary history of Charm City. Tell us: What should they read?

Share your favorite book titles here, and we’ll compile the ultimate newcomer’s reading list.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.