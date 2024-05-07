The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Baltimore filmmaker John Waters was released from the hospital Tuesday morning following a car accident.

The 78-year-old released a statement saying that although he was hurt in the Baltimore County crash, he did not sustain major injuries.

“Since it hurts when I laugh I will have no witty answer about being in a car accident that no one has said was my fault,” he said. “Hope you understand. I’m released from the hospital and all is ok.”

Waters did not reveal any specifics about the car crash.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Fans of the cult moviemaker behind favorites such as “Hairspray” and “Pink Flamingos” will likely breathe a sigh of relief, as rumors spread on social media Monday night that he was in critical condition.

The director and screenwriter’s most recent public appearance was just this past weekend at the Maryland Film Festival, where his pick for the lineup, the thriller film “Butt Boy,” was screened. In an interview last week, Waters described the film as “peculiar” but well done.

The Pope of Trash has had a busy last few weeks in general: In early April, he confirmed that Aubrey Plaza will be the leading lady in “Liarmouth,” a film adaption of his first novel — as well as his first movie in about 20 years.