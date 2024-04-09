The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The movie will be the Baltimore filmmaker’s first in about 20 years

Divine, Kathleen Turner, Ricki Lake, and now Aubrey Plaza.

John Waters had previously declined to confirm the rumors, but it turns out the Baltimore filmmaker has found his leading lady in Plaza for the film adaptation of his first novel, “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance.”

Plaza will play Marsha Sprinkles, a thief and scammer, in the first film in about 20 years for the “Pope of Trash.”

Initially reported in Variety and IndieWire, Waters confirmed the “Parks and Recreation” and “The White Lotus” star for his next project, which he intends to film in Baltimore. But a few hurdles remain.

“The book was optioned. I turned in the script. They like the script, but we don’t have the money to make it,” Waters told Variety, in reference to Plaza, “I’m thrilled that she’s going to [star in it], but we don’t have the money yet.”

In an email, Waters stressed that everything was tentative.

”I have said this over and over. Yes I want Aubrey and she wants to do it, but that is it right now. There is no start date period.”

John Waters. (Greg Gorman)

He previously told The Banner: “We have no start date or green light to begin production but are working to, hopefully, make that happen.”

That statement followed a website called World of Reel stating that Plaza had been cast.

The World of Reel report was picked up by the British publication The Guardian, which pulled its story down the next day, saying it was under review.

Waters described himself as “thrilled and excited at the idea of Aubrey Plaza” starring in the movie and the idea that the flick is “ready to go in Baltimore,” but said both assertions are “pure speculation.”

Waters could not immediately be reached for comment.