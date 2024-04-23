The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Nymphia Wind or Sapphira Cristál?

Now you don’t have to choose. You can see both “RuPaul’s Drag Race” finalists in Charm City this June for Baltimore Pride.

Sapphira will headline a Pride after-party at Baltimore Soundstage on June 15, while Nymphia will headline a show June 27 at Guilford Brewery.

Nymphia’s triumph over Sapphira last week made for the most-watched “Drag Race” season finale in the history of the Emmy Award-winning show.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

It’s a “huge deal” to have the finalists come to Baltimore, according to Marcus Gross, founder and CEO of SADBrunch, the company responsible for producing both queens’ shows here. “To have a winner any time of year is a plus. To have a winner during Pride Month is a double plus. … Everyone wants to activate a Pride event during June. It’s so competitive. We really got lucky with this.”

Gross online sleuthed for the past two months trying to determine the top two contestants for the hit reality television show. When he discovered Soundstage had a date available in mid-June, he scrambled to make a connection with the performers.

Once Gross deduced that Nymphia and Sapphira were going to be the finalists, he worked his connections with the performers and the two venues and was able to book both. (Gross’ company has a relationship with Guilford Brewery and produces regular drag shows there.)

“We were adamant about making sure that the winners were in Baltimore,” Gross said.

Sapphira’s show won’t be a traditional show, Gross promised, but rather a “rave-style” after-party with DJ sets, three local performers and special guests in addition to the “Drag Race” finalist. Tickets will range from $25 for general admission to $65 for a meet and greet.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Nymphia’s night will be “party, party, party and dancing,” according to Gross. Tickets for that show will be $45 for general admission to $65 for meet-and-greet.

Nymphia’s performance will mark the first time that Gross’ 5-year-old company has brought a “Drag Race winner” to Baltimore, though he’s booked them in the past, just in other cities. In fact, he is producing a show in Phoenix — Arizona is one of 15 states where SADBrunch produces shows — with Nymphia this Thursday.