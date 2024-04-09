Baltimore’s Diamondback Brewing Co. and Aveley Farms Coffee Roasters are teaming up to launch a new business this year where you can guzzle all the brews your heart desires — and order pizza, too.

The “all day and all night” business, a combination coffee roaster, cafe, brewery, taproom and pizza kitchen, will operate at 9490 Deereco Road in Timonium starting this fall. The new business will offer Baltimore County residents a more centrally located alternative to farther afield spots like Big Truck and Inverness, said Aveley Farms founder Corey Voelkel.

“It’s going to be one cohesive concept,” said Voelkel.

Cafe-style seating will blend in with the taproom area; a bar will overlook the manufacturing of both coffee roasting and brewing. Roll-up garage doors will lead to a dog-and-kid-friendly patio outside.

Hours are still being finalized, but Voelkel sees the business operating from around 7 am to about 9 p.m., with coffee available from morning until the afternoon. Breakfast burritos, pastries and toasts will be available, along with a menu of seasonal pizzas.

Voelkel attended Loyola Blakefield with Diamondback’s owners, Tom “Tommy” Foster, Colin Marshall and Francis Smith. All four are also from Baltimore County. The business owners were inspired by combined coffee roasters and breweries in San Diego and Austin. “There’s nothing really like it back here,” Voelkel said.

Aveley originally opened in Harbor East in 2019 and now operates a cafe in Towson, which Voelkel said will remain open. Diamondback, first started in 2014, will maintain its brewery, taproom and pizza kitchen in Locust Point.

