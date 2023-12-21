Does sprinkling Old Bay seasoning on every meal get old at times? Jimmy’s Famous Seafood has you covered with a new salty fix.

The Baltimore eatery announced two new seasoning-infused butters are available in stores and online: an Old Bay Chesapeake honey butter and garlic butter.

The restaurant said last week it is “beyond thrilled” with the new offerings, which are part of a collaboration with the McCormick and Company seasoning brand. Whether you’re garnishing a dish or seasoning a pan, there’s plenty of flavor these butters can add to your meal.

“Our goal, which we executed, is to keep the butters as natural as possible,” said Tony Minadakis, executive chef and co-owner of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, in a Thursday press release.

Instead of adding preservatives, the products were made with real butter, extra virgin olive oil and seasonings, according to Minadakis.

The honey butter tub is described as a “sweet yet savory fusion” with a “golden touch of honey” on the company’s website, whereas the garlic butter is said to add a more savory, rich component to your meal, whether while grilling or spreading on bread.

Both products are being sold online for $6 each. They can also be found at select retailers across the metro. Early next year, Old Bay and Jimmy’s plan to take their creation into larger markets, according to the release.

The restaurant, which joined the retail space in 2022, has previously collaborated with Old Bay on a series of shirts, sweatshirts and other clothing apparel. Other retail products at Jimmy’s include crab cakes, crab cake egg rolls, crab soups, crab dip and crab pretzels. Those items are currently for sale in over 20 states, the release said.