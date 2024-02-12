Want to show extra love this Valentine’s Day?

Here’s a collection of Baltimore-themed cards to share with that special someone who gets you.

(Design: Stokely Baksh | Photo: Jessica Gallagher)

If love were RLong tags, Baltimore would be considered the most romantic city on earth.

(Design: Stokely Baksh)

In December, five female turkeys were on the lam after meeting a wild bearded male. Some of us can relate to the wild bearded male part — not sure about the turkey polycule part.

(Design: Stokely Baksh | Photo: Kaitlin Newman)

The New York Times listed Baltimore in its “52 Places to Go” in 2024. What’s not to love about that? Daniel Scheffler, the writer of the piece, told The Banner, “To me, Baltimore is one of the most interesting and wonderful places I have been on the planet.”

Baltimore Valentines. Photo: Kylie Cooper

In case you missed it, Lamar Jackson is officially a two-time NFL MVP. Now that’s something to rave about. Check out more moments from Jackson’s MVP season.

(Design: Stokely Baksh)

Fun fact: Edgar Allan Poe helped write a book about seashells. Here’s more Poe trivia you can use to impress your love.

(Design: Stokely Baksh)

Some of us just don’t like driving ourselves over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, so find a partner who will drive you over and back free of charge.

(Design: Stokely Baksh | Photo: Stokely Baksh)

Sometimes, love means taking a leap. So, let us continue to live in a Baltimore of wonder, where the alleys just might hold baby kangaroos.

(Design: Stokely Baksh | Photo: Hassan Edwards)

We’re still a little hurt after the AFC championship, but we’ll always have love for the Ravens. Plus, they really — like, really — L-O-V-E peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

(Design: Stokely Baksh | Photo: Aaron Henkin)

A Banner analysis from 2023 found vehicle crashes on Interstate 83 dropped after speed cameras were installed — that’s something to rally behind.

(Design: Stokely Baksh)

Did you hear the persimmon is in the running to be the state fruit of Maryland? Some of our Instagram followers rolled their eyes. A fierce debate has emerged between Team Pawpaw and Team Tomato.

(Design: Stokely Baksh | Photo: Ulysses Muñoz)

Adley Rutschman was everywhere in 2023. He even made cutoff overalls cool again for a second.

Bursting with more themed Valentine’s card suggestions? Let us know, and we’ll add them to the list next year. Got a Baltimore story of love or heartbreak you want to share? Send us an email.