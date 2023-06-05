People of Pride: A look at Maryland’s LGBTQ community

Biggest challenge? Challenges arise where we build walls and neglect folks on the margins. Black, trans, bisexual folks and a myriad of intersecting identities create more barriers of understanding for folks who don’t exist in the same paradigms. We have so much work to unpack “fluidity” as it relates to love and gender, and I am amazed by the younger generation’s ability to normalize things that I did not have language for 20 years ago. When we are fighting or working for peace, we must remember those who are least likely to be included and make sure they/we are in the room, and the space is accessible, and representative of the future, with all of those voices as a part of the planning to create better systems.