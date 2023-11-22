The Maryland Zoo has a new female river otter. Meet Brie.

Hudson the river otter has a new roommate at the Maryland Zoo.
Brie, a 1 1/2-year-old female river otter, is joining Hudson and Nora, a recently rescued female pup, the zoo announced Wednesday.
“Brie’s arrival has been long planned,” said Erin Grimm, curator of mammals at the Maryland Zoo.
Grimm said Brie was selected as a companion for Hudson by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ North American River Otter Species Survival Plan. The species survival plans are designed to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse and demographically stable population for the long-term future of the animals, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
After an initial quarantine at the zoo’s hospital — a standard move for all newly arrived animals — Brie moved into the otter habitat.
Grimm said Brie and her new roommates are adjusting to each other and she’s getting used to new surroundings in the Maryland Wilderness exhibit.
Zoo visitors will see more of Brie in the coming weeks as she swims in the lagoon and checks out her new digs. Grimm said Brie is distinguished by her curious nature and a very long body and tail.
Zookeepers are slowing introducing Brie and Hudson behind the scenes, Grimm said.
Neither Hudson nor Nora issued statements on their new roommate.
Share this article via...