Grammy winner Bruno Mars to headline Preakness LIVE in May

Eleven years after he originally performed at Preakness InField Fest, Bruno Mars will return to Pimlico. The Grammy Award-winning pop singer was announced Wednesday as the headliner of Preakness LIVE.

The lineup for this year’s festival, which will take place on May 20, also includes duo SOFI TUKKER and local radio personality DJ Quicksilva, with more to be announced. And attendees will now get a view of the final stretch of the Preakness 148 race while watching performers on stage.

Kevin Liles, Baltimore native and CEO of 300 Entertainment, will produce this year’s infield festival again after the success of last year’s inaugural outing, which saw Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion perform. “I welcome every opportunity to shine a light on this city that I love so much. ... This year, I look forward to building on that ideal [the rich culture of Baltimore], and welcome my good friend Bruno Mars to the Preakness LIVE stage,” Liles said in a news release about the event.

Preakness LIVE — which also includes art, food and culture in addition to music — is an evolution from the Preakness InField Fest of previous years. This year’s festival will include food from the Atlas Restaurant Group and Ridgewells Catering, as well as an art component; the Maryland Institute College of Art produced an art competition entitled “The Art of Racing” for works inspired by thoroughbred racing. The winner is set to receive $4,000, and Preakness merch will feature pieces from the competition. Proceeds from the merchandise will go to Park Heights Renaissance, a nonprofit focused on employment and affordable housing for members of the Park Heights community.

Tickets for Preakness LIVE are on sale now, and begin at $59 for general admission.