Piano linked to John Lennon receives no bids in Towson auction

An instrument that once belonged to a Beatle is the kind of thing you’d expect to see at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland or Abbey Road Studios in London. On Saturday, however, a piano that had once been owned by John Lennon was on York Road in Towson, where Alex Cooper Auctioneers hoped to bring in a hefty seven-figure sum for the instrument.

The auction of the piano was announced in July, with the auction house telling The Baltimore Banner that bidding would open at $1 million and that it was estimated to go for as much as two or three times that amount.

When auctioneer Paul Cooper arrived at the item he called “the star of our show” on Saturday afternoon, however, he asked for an opening bid of $310,000. As staffers and attendees looked around expectantly, a surprising silence descended upon the room. None of the individuals who had bid on other items held up their paddle. A staffer at a computer, monitoring online bids, reported none were incoming.

Alex Cooper Auctioneers announced it would continue accepting post-auction offers on the Lennon piano, Lot #1099, through Oct. 4 at noon. And with that anticlimactic moment over, they opened bidding on a series of Persian rugs less than five minutes after the storied Lennon piano’s auction had begun.

The Baldwin concert grand piano was built in 1929, and John Lennon bought it in Baldwin’s Manhattan showroom in 1978. A year later, the former Beatle and his wife Yoko Ono gifted the piano to their friend Samuel Adams Green, an art dealer closely associated with Andy Warhol and the pop art movement. The brass plaque on the piano still bears their dedication, “For Sam, Love From Yoko and John, 1979.”

NEW YORK - AUGUST 1980: Former Beatle John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono pose for a portrait outside of the Times Square recording studio 'The Hit Factory' before a recording session of his final album 'Double Fanasy' in August 1980 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Lennon, on an extended hiatus from music to focus on raising his son Sean, had not released an album since 1975. During frequent visits to Green’s Fire Island home, though, Lennon would use the piano to compose some of the songs that would appear on his final album, “Double Fantasy.” The album, which has sold more than 3 million copies, was released three weeks before Lennon was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman in December 1980.

In 1983, Green loaned the piano to Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine offices. Green was on the board of directors as the New York Academy of Art, which was founded by Warhol, and loaned the piano to the institution in 1987. The piano did not become famous until 2000, when Green discovered that the New York Academy of Art had sold the piano without his consent, and filed a $1.6 million lawsuit. In 2001, the New York Supreme Court ruled that the piano was a gift and the lawsuit was dropped by Green, who died in 2011.

The Lennon-Ono-Warhol-Green Piano, as it came to be known, changed hands several times, winding up in Maryland for the first time when a Hagerstown family owned it from 2003 to 2018. The Mercersburg Academy in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, which has owned the piano since 2018, decided last year to research and authenticate the piano’s history, use proceeds from its sale to create a scholarship fund for the school. The San Francisco firm Piano Finders appraised the piano, and valued it at over $5 million. So the piano’s failure to find a buyer for even a fraction of that price on Saturday was a surprise, to say the least.

The auction began in earnest at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, with over a hundred items, mostly furniture, being sold to the highest bidder. A metal cocktail table went for $200 while a carved wooden Buddha from 19th century Japan sold for $40,000. When the auction finally moved toward musical instruments around 12:30 p.m., a pair of guitars signed by Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson sold for $2,750. A bass guitar owned by Baltimore musician Russell Bullock of the band Spaces, who died in April, sold for $5,000.

Lennon’s piano was displayed on the showroom floor, just a few feet from where the auction was held, surrounded by stanchion and rope with a note not to touch the instrument. The auction room contained 70 chairs, although there were seldom more than a dozen seats filled. As a few people started to leave the building following the unsuccessful auction, one man in the parking lot expressed surprise that the piano didn’t even get one bid.

“Too much hype,” another man flatly replied.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok