Owned by John Lennon, lost after Andy Warhol, a piano now finds itself on auction in Towson

A major piece of musical history is being auctioned off on Sept. 30. The Lennon-Ono-Green-Warhol Piano — called that due to its ties to John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Sam Green and Andy Warhol — will be available for purchase at Alex Cooper Auctioneers in Towson.

In a provenance report written by Piano Finders senior appraiser, researcher and historian Karen E. Lile, she wrote that the satin ebony piano “has one of the most unique and interesting provenances on pub[l]ic record, because of its ‘celebrity-on-celebrity-value spanning both music, art and celebrity social circles at a pivotal time in cultural history.”

The piano was manufactured by Baldwin in 1929 and was purchased by famed Beatles member Lennon in 1978. The instrument was then gifted to Sam Green, an art curator and close friend of Lennon and his wife Ono, with a plaque embedded that reads: “For Sam, Love from Yoko and John, 1979.” Lennon was fatally shot a year later.

The piano has been on quite a journey since then. According to the report, while Green was in possession of the piano, he lent it to another close friend: visual artist Andy Warhol. The New York Academy of Art, which was co-founded by Warhol, was also loaned the piano sometime between 1986 and 1987. In 1999, Green found out the piano had been wrongfully sold by someone at the academy and sued them. The “lost Lennon piano” scandal reached the media where it was discovered it had been sold to a man named Buddy Bain in Alabama who did not know its history. Green’s suit against the Academy of Art was dismissed the following year, but how and who sold the piano to Bain, who was allowed to keep the instrument, remained a mystery until last year, when it was revealed that Harold Katz was not just the transporter of the piano to Bain, but the seller. Katz helped buy “deaccessioned pianos” that were in the academy’s basement “and removing them with no cost to the university and a bulk fee for the lot,” according to the provenance report.

The report also detailed that Bain then sold the piano to Mansoor Emral Shaool in 2003. It became part of the family’s trust, and was moved to Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, after a scholarship fund for the family was established there. Alex Hernan of Alex Cooper Auctioneers worked with the academy and the donor to assess the piano, and Lile was hired to appraise it in 2022 to assess its value.

The condition of the piano shows its use over the years: Lile wrote in her assessment that: a circle “melted into the finish of the lid when folded back” could be from an ashtray, due to Lennon being a smoker, or the heat from the base of a Fresnel oil lamp; there is an unusual wear on its hammers; and there are many “dings in the finish.”

Online bidding for the piano will kick off starting Sept. 15 before the Towson live auction about two weeks later.

In a press release, Selden Morgan, the auctioneers’ director of sales and fine jewelry, said, “This piano offers the ultimate connection to the most influential musicians and artists of the 20th century and is an incredible opportunity for collectors.”

Proceeds from the sale of the piano will benefit Mercersburg Academy.