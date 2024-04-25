AFRAM is kicking off Baltimore’s 2024 summer season with a bang — or a bust.

Busta Rhymes was named among the artists set to perform at this year’s festival, alongside other acts like Big Daddy Kane, Alex Isley, Morris Day, October London, Mya and Karen Clark Sheard.

The free event, one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast, will also celebrate 40 years of house music in Baltimore, continuing its spotlight on the music inspired by the city. Last year, AFRAM ushered in the first annual Baltimore Club Music Day.

AFRAM, which will take place June 22 and 23 in Druid Hill Park, highlights Black culture by honoring its fashion, art, business and music.

This story will be updated.

Taji Burris

taji.burris@thebaltimorebanner.com

Taji Burris

Taji Burris has covered the Baltimore music scene since 2015 for outlets such as The Working Title and The 4th Quarter, and now at the Baltimore Banner.

