No weekend plans? No problem. Music fans will find joy in the fact that the next few days are filled with events for a number of different genres, from a rock show to a tribute to soul music. For those who may want to give their ears a break, check out activities like a taco festival and a “Jurassic Park”-themed adult field trip at the Maryland Science Center.

Thursday, April 25

Philly Soul Tribute

If you’re a fan of the Philadelphia soul sound, head to Keystone Korner this week to enjoy live covers of some of the genre’s favorite artists. Vocalists Paul Bumbry, Suzanne Burgess and Tyrone Toomer, backed by a band, will play hits from Frankie Beverly and Maze, Phyllis Hyman, The Manhattans, The O’Jay’s, Lou Rawls, The Stylistics and more.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Keystone Korner (1350 Lancaster St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, April 26

98 Rock Spring Thing

Baltimore station 98 Rock is bringing an evening full of rock to CFG Bank Arena. Staind will headline a lineup that also includes Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones and Tim Montana. Arrive early and join the preshow party in the courtyard outside.

Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m., event begins at 5:30.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $39.50.

Family friendly? It doesn’t explicitly say otherwise, but you might want to leave the kids home for this event.

Jurassic Party

Dinosaurs, beer and Greek food sounds like a recipe for a great night. The Science Center is giving you the chance to have a “grown-up field trip.” Play dinosaur-themed games and take in some exhibits while you enjoy beer from Peabody Heights Brewery and food from B’more Greek Grill.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $40.

Family friendly? No, you must be at least 21.

Saturday, April 27

See Beyond Festival

The third annual See Beyond Festival is a day filled with fun for people of all ages and abilities (and will be sensory-friendly for the first hour). The Maryland School for the Blind will provide eye masks so guests can play blind sports, try blind food tastings, do tactile activities, get their faces painted and more. There will also be food available to purchase from food trucks and restaurants.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: The Maryland School for the Blind (3501 Taylor Ave. in Nottingham)

Cost: The event is free to attend with RSVP, but you will need money for food.

Family friendly? Yes.

Tacos ‘N Taps

What’s better than tacos? Tacos and alcohol. The Taco ’N Taps festival will give visitors a souvenir glass and the chance to try over 60 craft beers, mezcals and tequilas. There will be dueling margarita bars, mariachi bands, and a wide variety of tacos and Mexican-inspired dishes.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Maryland State Fairgrounds (2200 York Road in Lutherville-Timonium)

Cost: Tickets cost $39 for general admission and $75 for VIP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, April 28

Jim Breuer

Comedian and actor Jim Breuer is bringing his jokes to Baltimore this weekend. Breur is best known for his tenure on “Saturday Night Live” in the late-’90s — and especially his impersonation of Joe Pesci — as well as appearances in films like “Half Baked.”

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Lyric Baltimore (140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $36.

Family friendly? Let’s leave the kids at home.

Stomp

Popular percussion group Stomp is doing double duty on Sunday with two shows at the Hippodrome. The eight-member group uses anything but traditional instruments, like wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans and hubcaps to create magical percussive moments. People of all ages can enjoy the creativity.

Time: 2 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $43.

Family friendly? Yes.