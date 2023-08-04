Popular rap producer ‘WhiteBoy’ killed in Thursday shooting

Published 8/4/2023 4:44 p.m. EDT, Updated 8/4/2023 6:09 p.m. EDT

Producer Christopher Morton, his producer aka "White Boy" (prodbywhiteboy)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Baltimore Police identified the man fatally shot Thursday in the 400 block of Russell Street as Christopher Morton, better known as the hip-hop producer “WhiteBoy” or “WhiteboyCameWitDaBag,” a friend confirmed.

Morton was a frequent producer for most of Baltimore’s top rappers, including YG Teck, OTR Chaz, Roddy Rackzz and 448 RIQ. His producer tag, “Whiteboy came wit da bag like it’s Christmas,” a line from Roddy Rackzz and OTR Chaz’s 2019 collaboration “Get in Dere,” was seemingly heard on every local artist’s album over the last few years.

On Christmas 2021, Morton released his album “Christmas List,” featuring many of the city’s most popular artists at the time. The album spawned multiple anthems for Baltimore’s nightlife scene such as “Bus Fare” featuring YG Teck, Roddy Rackzz and YBS Skola, and “Rich N****s” featuring OTR Chaz and YG Teck.

Police responded to the 400 block of Russell Street on Thursday around 2 p.m. for a vehicle crash and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

There will be a birthday balloon release and candlelight vigil for Morton on Saturday — what would have been his 28th birthday — in the 1800 block of Westwood Avenue.

Fans, friends and collaborators shared their sorrow over the death of the popular producer on social media.

taji.burris@thebaltimorebanner.com

