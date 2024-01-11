A new production opens at Colonial Players and several small-stage concerts will be held through Jan. 16

You could catch blues or Irish-Americana on intimate stages in the week ahead, catch a long-running Rolling Stones tribute or see the first new theatrical production of 2024 in Annapolis.

Prime production

8 p.m. Friday

Colonial Players premieres the first Annapolis stage production of the new year, “Marjorie Prime.” The 2014 work by Jordan Harrison explores the intersection of humanity and technology in the story of Marjorie, who is working with a computerized version of her late husband to recount their life together. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons through Feb. 3. $26 plus fees, with discounts for seniors, students and military.

Between the pages

2-3 p.m. Saturday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Normally, you have to travel to Washington to catch a popular D.C. blues singer in an intimate, small setting. In a rare concert, Carly Harvey will bring her style of blues, jazz, soul and Americana to the Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library. Free.

Art and activism

1 p.m. Saturday

Artist Oliver James offers insights into the role that art plays in shaping history in the Martin Luther King Day weekend show “Let’s Create. Art as Activism!” at Banneker-Douglass Museum. James will talk about creating pieces that address pressing social issues, spark dialogue and inspire action. Attendees are invited to contribute to a civil rights mural to be displayed at the museum. Free, but tickets required.

Rhymes with lines

3-5 p.m. Sunday

Poets and artists often toil in solitude. The Poetry of Pictures meetup is a chance to share work for a collaborative exhibit at Wimsey Cove Framing and Fine Art Printing. Free, but registration by 9 p.m. Saturday required.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Can’t get no . . .

7:30 p.m. Sunday

What do you get when have been playing the music of your favorite band for 24 years? Satisfaction. Actually, “Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show.” The tribute band, which has been touring for nearly half the duration of the real Stones, will perform at Rams Head On Stage. $35, plus fees.

Near Perfect

7:30 p.m. Monday

There are a lot of Irish-American music fans in Annapolis. The 19th Street Band should provide them with a reason to turn out on a cold Monday night in January. The band’s third album, “Near Perfect” was released in July.

It’s part of the Itzall Goode Concert Series hosted by singer-songwriter Eric Scott and Susie Markland of SHC Music Tribe every third Monday of the month at 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar and Gallery. Call 410-626-9796 for reservations. $20 in advance, $23 at the door.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Morning talk

7-10 a.m. Tuesday

Join Gov. Wes Moore, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones as The Baltimore Banner hosts its first annual “Inside the Legislative Session″ at Graduate Annapolis. Free, but registration required (tickets may already be sold out).