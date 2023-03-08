D.C. who? Baltimore has its own historic cherry trees along the water.

You don’t need to hop on a MARC train or fight the crowds in Washington, D.C. to see cherry blossoms this month. Fort McHenry, in South Baltimore, is the home of two groves of Yoshino Cherry trees, the very same kind that surrounds the Tidal Basin in D.C.

Peak bloom — the time when 70% of the blossoms on the tree are open — for the cherry groves at Fort McHenry is estimated to be from March 24-28. It’s about the same timeframe as last year, when peak bloom was predicted to be from March 25-28.

Why go all the way to DC when you can see the cherry blossoms at Ft. McHenry without any crowds? pic.twitter.com/Jn0nXR9n1k — Joseph Lichterman (@ylichterman) March 26, 2022

Peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in D.C. is projected for just a few days earlier, from March 22-25. And D.C.’s 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival runs March 18-April 16.

The trees were first planted in 1931 by 1,500 Baltimore schoolchildren as a way to commemorate the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth, according to the National Park Service. There are two Yoshino groves because of school segregation. The eastern Yoshino grove was planted by Black students and the western grove was planted by white students.

There is no cost to visit the park ground around Fort McHenry, see the cherry blossoms or walk the Sea Wall Trail, which is a 3/4 of a mile paved path along the Patapsco River.

Entering the area of the park that includes the historic fort is $15 for adults 16 and over. Children 15 and younger are admitted for free. The park grounds and parking lot are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week.

