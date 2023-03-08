D.C. who? Baltimore has its own historic cherry trees along the water.

Published on: March 08, 2023 4:17 PM EST

Several blooming cherry blossoms are visible along the water at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.
Cherry blossom trees at Fort McHenry in Baltimore. (NPS/Tim Ervin)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

You don’t need to hop on a MARC train or fight the crowds in Washington, D.C. to see cherry blossoms this month. Fort McHenry, in South Baltimore, is the home of two groves of Yoshino Cherry trees, the very same kind that surrounds the Tidal Basin in D.C.

Peak bloom — the time when 70% of the blossoms on the tree are open — for the cherry groves at Fort McHenry is estimated to be from March 24-28. It’s about the same timeframe as last year, when peak bloom was predicted to be from March 25-28.

Peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in D.C. is projected for just a few days earlier, from March 22-25. And D.C.’s 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival runs March 18-April 16.

The trees were first planted in 1931 by 1,500 Baltimore schoolchildren as a way to commemorate the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth, according to the National Park Service. There are two Yoshino groves because of school segregation. The eastern Yoshino grove was planted by Black students and the western grove was planted by white students.

There is no cost to visit the park ground around Fort McHenry, see the cherry blossoms or walk the Sea Wall Trail, which is a 3/4 of a mile paved path along the Patapsco River.

Entering the area of the park that includes the historic fort is $15 for adults 16 and over. Children 15 and younger are admitted for free. The park grounds and parking lot are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week.

Cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok