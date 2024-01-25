That’s a wrap, hon.

After thirty years of HONfest, the annual gathering is retiring, according to an email shared Wednesday night by Wendy Sites, a HONfest vendor and logistics coordinator.

“It’s a lot of work. We have elderly parents now and lives change and things change. We thought it was time. Can’t do it all,” Sites said.

In the email, Sites thanked Baltimore and vendors for supporting the festival, which attracted thousands with music, food, crafts and vendors, and relished on how amazing the event grew to be after all these years.

“The hours you put into your work, the time you take to travel from festival to festival and the kindness you express when dealing with HONfest staff is a testament to the amazing humans you are,” Sites wrote.

This story will be updated.

