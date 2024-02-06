Love is in the air.

No, we’re not talking about Valentine’s Day. Black History Month is upon us, so we can learn and celebrate the culture we love. Whether you want to attend an academic talk, sing karaoke or take a cooking class, there are plenty of options. Here are just some of the events you can enjoy in the next few weeks.

Black History Month Convocation

Join McDaniel College in Carroll County in “A Journey Through Black Excellence” to celebrate Black History Month with students, staff, alumni and members of the community. Formal wear is suggested for the event, during which achievements of African Americans throughout history will be honored. There will also be a keynote speaker and live performances.

When: Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Location: The Naganna Forum (Roj Student Center) at McDaniel College (2 College Hill in Westminster)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

‘Cash Crop’ exhibit

Renowned artist Stephen Hayes’ “Cash Crop” exhibit opens at the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum this month. The installation will feature 15 life-size sculptures of his family and friends, bound in chains to represent the Africans forcibly brought to the Americas between 1540 and 1850 and to create a connection between human rights violations of the past and present. Museum president and co-Founder Dr. Joanne Martin will give a special tour of the exhibit during opening weekend.

When: Tours with Dr. Martin are at 12 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 1 p.m. on Feb. 11

Location: The National Great Blacks In Wax Museum

Cost: Tickets are $30.

Family friendly? Yes.

African Americans and the Arts: Love Songs Karaoke

A fun way to celebrate Black History Month is to sing some of Black culture’s favorite love songs. The Reisterstown branch of the Baltimore County Public Library is offering a chance to do just that by hosting a karaoke night where you can sing love songs by your favorite Black musicians and learn new facts about their lives and work. Refreshments will also be provided. Sign up now; space is limited.

When: Monday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Baltimore County Public Library (21 Cockeys Mill Road in Reisterstown)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Recommended for teens and older.

Black History Month Edition of Cooking with Chef Maynard

Chef Maynard McMillan is going to teach you how to cook while you learn about Black history. In this hands-on experience, while you’re chopping up veggies in the kitchen, you’ll hear about the influences and importance of Black cuisine. The event is open to everyone, from seasoned chefs to those who can’t cook at all (like this writer).

When: Monday, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m.

Location: Our Time Kitchen (117 W. 24th St.)

Cost: Tickets are $25 for kids, $55 for adults.

Family friendly? Yes.

Black History Fest 2024

The Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, which originally served as Howard County’s only all-Black high school from 1949 to 1965, is returning with another Black History Fest. The second annual event is going to be filled with activities, exhibits and live performances.

When: Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

Location: Harriet Tubman Cultural Center (8045 Harriet Tubman Lane in Columbia)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Profs & Pints Baltimore: ‘Black Vaudeville in Baltimore’

Guilford Hall Brewery is doing a Black History Month edition of their “Profs & Pints” lecture series. “Black Vaudeville in Baltimore” will look into the race relations that played out on stage in the area during the Roaring ’20s. The talk will be conducted by Michelle R. Scott, an author, historian and professor of African American history and American entertainment at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Location: Guilford Hall Brewery (1611 Guilford Ave.)

Cost: Tickets are $15.

Family friendly? You must be 21 years or older.

‘Black Woman Genius: Elizabeth Talford Scott — Tapestries of Generations’

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture will be highlighting Black women in the fiber arts for the next several months. This exhibit will explore themes including ancestry, healing and tradition through the quilted and fabric works of Elizabeth Talford Scott, her daughter, Joyce J. Scott, as well as Aliyah Bonnette, Glenda Richardson and many others.

When: Until Sept. 30

Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum (830 E. Pratt St.)

Cost: Tickets are $12 for adults.

Family friendly? Yes.