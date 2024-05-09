The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

This weekend is all about Mother’s Day, but everybody’s favorite Uncle Charlie is in town, too. If you’re not quite sure what to do with your loved one(s) for this special occasion, we’ve listed a couple options for you to check out that should make everyone happy. If you already have your holiday plans solidified, we still have suggestions for what to do with the rest of your free time.

Thursday, May 9

‘Clue’

Fans of the classic Clue board game and 1985 film can now see a live performance of the musical comedy. The touring company for the murder mystery is only in town through May 12, so snatch up your tickets for the hour-and-a-half-long show soon.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Cost: Thursday tickets start at $82.50.

Family friendly? Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Friday, May 10

Station North Art Walk

The Station North Art Walk is a night full of exploration in the Station North Arts District. On the second Friday of each month, visitors can check out art and performances while trying different drinks. (You can even participate in BOGO beers at Guilford Hall Brewery.) For a complete list of vendors, go here.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Multiple locations including Alma Cocina Latina (1701 N. Charles St.) and Motorhouse (120 W. North Ave.)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Block Party! Baltimore’s Best Black Improv Comedy

Block Party! is a showcase of some of the top Black improv comedians in the city. Hosted by Blue Cavell-Allette, Desi Rawlerson and Tashika Campbell, the event will have “music, jokes, comedy games, interviews, sitcom tropes, audience participation, and non-stop laughs.”

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Blakwater House (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Cost: Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, May 11

Charlie Wilson

Buying your mom tickets to legendary musician Charlie Wilson’s concert would be the perfect Mother’s Day gift. The former lead singer of The Gap Band will likely perform some of his most popular tracks, like ″Charlie, Last Name Wilson” and “There Goes My Baby” for all the moms and aunties to sing along to.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $29.

Family friendly? Yes.

George ‘Spider’ Anderson Music and Arts Festival

This music and arts festival honoring “Spider” Anderson, the first African American to win the Preakness Stakes in 1889, returns for its third annual event. The festival will highlight local talent, including musical artists and food vendors. Bring your lawn chair and blankets, and enjoy live performances by Avery*Sunshine, Paula Campbell, Natalie Philips, the TSU Dance Crew and more.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: 4801 Park Heights Ave. (Park Heights and Woodland)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day at good neighbor

Celebrate your mother at good neighbor on its outdoor patio. Your reservation will include reserved seating for up to four people and either a homemade lavender cake with orange slices and vanilla buttercream or cardamom cake with chocolate ganache and vanilla buttercream. They are also offering tableside service for anything available on their new summer menu.

Time: You choose a time to reserve.

Location: 3827 Falls Road

Cost: Reservations cost $35, but you will need to pay for additional services.

Family friendly? Yes.

Wine Village

Wine Village in Baltimore is more than just wine. The monthlong festival is about enjoying family-friendly experiences. There will be live performances, movie nights, a carousel, arts and crafts vendors and more. If you aren’t a wine drinker, you can still try the beer and cocktails available, as well as non-alcoholic offerings. For more information, visit their website.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: West Shore Park at Inner Harbor (501 Light St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need to pay for food and drinks.

Family friendly? Yes.