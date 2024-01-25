If the lead-up to the final week of January has you feeling the winter season blues, lean into some self-care by enjoying your hobbies outside your home. We’ve got some activity suggestions spanning plenty of interest — from the arts to pets to theoretical physics.

Here are some fun things to do this weekend.

Thursday, Jan. 25

‘I Will Eat You Alive’

In the original play “I Will Eat You Alive,” three characters convene for a dinner party to “celebrate” one’s decision to lose weight. Playwright Katie Hileman’s work, which runs through Feb. 10, was inspired by and written after a series of interviews with self-identified fat people. It explores themes around the experience of being fat including diet culture and fatphobia.

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Voxel (9 W. 25th St.)

Cost: Weekday ticket prices begin at $11.

Family friendly? No, this show is intended for adults. A content advisory says to expect strong language, explicit language about disordered eating, dieting, fat-shaming and sexual assault plus references to drugs and alcohol, and partial nudity.

Mary J. Blige tribute band

Mary J. Blige tribute band Just Fine is paying homage to the music legend this week at Keystone Korner. While tickets for the live performance are sold out, you can still join the fun via livestream and listen to this seven-piece band jam to “Real Love,” “You Remind Me” and “My Life.”

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Livestream broadcast.

Cost: $15 for a streaming pass plus a $2.05 fee.

Family friendly? Yes, if the kiddos in your life are already familiar with Ms. Blige.

Profs and Pints at Guilford Hall

In a parallel universe, another reality, you might spend your Thursday evening at home binging the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” However, the you in this world, this Baltimore, might instead find yourself at Guilford Hall listening to a lecture from a Johns Hopkins University professor on the multiverse as depicted in the Oscar-winning 2022 film. William Egginton, a professor of humanities, will lead the lecture on the scientific, philosophical and literary applications of multiverse theory.

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Guilford Hall Brewery (1611 Guilford Ave.)

Cost: Check pricing information here.

Family friendly? Maybe, if your young person is into theoretical physics.

Friday, Jan. 26

Creative Mornings Baltimore

The people behind this free monthly breakfast lecture series say they adhere to two core principles: everyone is creative and everyone is invited. This month’s featured speaker is Eddie O’Keefe, co-owner of Peabody Heights Brewery.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Topside (101 W. Monument St.)

Cost: Free, though you’ll need to register online.

Family friendly? This event is geared toward creative professionals.

‘Back to the Future’

You don’t need plutonium to revisit this classic film. Come watch the movie as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs the score live this weekend. Stay for the life-size cutouts of Doc and Marty in the lobby.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $18. Food can also be purchased from local vendors including Glizzy’s Wagyu Dogs, Fuzzies Burgers and CM.Pops.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Harbor Point Ice Festival

Bundle up for some ice-carving demonstrations as well as live music and other festivities (including a salute to Mr. Trash Wheel, whatever that means) at the Harbor Point Ice Festival. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Harbor Point Central Plaza (1310 Point St.)

Cost: Admission is free. Parking at affiliated lots is $5.

Family friendly? Yes! Leashed dogs are also welcome to attend.

Buzz of the Bizarre: Mead, Macabre, & Marvels of Charm City

Charm City Meadworks is hosting its first ever Curiosity Expo, where a “diverse and strange array of vendors and exhibitors” will showcase their wares and offer workshops. If you’re drawn to things both weird and eccentric, you’ll find some kindred spirits at this event.

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Charm City Meadworks (400 E. Biddle St.) and Maryland Art Place (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Cost: Free, though you may want some pocket money for drinks and shopping.

Family friendly? Yes.

23rd Annual World of Pets Expo

Animal lovers are coming together this weekend in Timonium for the largest consumer pet show on the East Coast. Explore an array of demonstrations, lectures and workshops with titles like “How to Speak Cat,” “Understanding Parrot Aggression” and “So You Want an Alpaca.”

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Maryland State Fairgrounds (2200 York Road in Timonium)

Cost: $14 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Admission for kids under 5 is free.

Family friendly? Yes. Leashed pets are also allowed.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Drop-In Art Making at the Walters

Stop by the Walters Art Museum this weekend for free art-making activities. Visitors can explore how they see themselves by creating self-portrait figures.

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: The Walters (600 N. Charles St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.