What you can get in for $640K-$699K in Baltimore

Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and cultural amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three real estate listings, ranging from $639,999 to $699,000, for sale in the city.

Beautifully updated home in Cedarcroft

(Dorsey Campbell)

(Dorsey Campbell)

(Dorsey Campbell)

(Dorsey Campbell)

(Dorsey Campbell)

(Dorsey Campbell)

On a charming sycamore tree-lined street in Cedarcroft, you’ll find this beautiful, fully updated home. A bright sunroom welcomes you inside, and the main level features hardwood floors and an inviting layout, with distinct rooms that all flow together nicely. The living room has a gas fireplace and leads to the dining room and kitchen. The high-end kitchen has been masterfully updated, with attractive cabinets (an appliance garage!), new appliances and a large eat-in breakfast bar. A bonus family room with several skylights completes the main level.

Upstairs, the second story contains the primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom, and two additional bedrooms and another updated full bathroom. The third story has another bedroom and bathroom. The finished lower level has a rec room/playroom and plenty of storage.

Outside, there’s a large, two-level deck for outdoor dining. The backyard is fenced-in, with a large play area, and there’s also a large front yard with mature trees. The home has a driveway and a two-car detached garage. Cedarcroft is a charming close-knit neighborhood located just within the city limits.

The details:

Address: 6206 Blackburn Lane

6206 Blackburn Lane List Price: $699,000

$699,000 Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, (2,505 square feet)

Agent: Dorsey Campbell, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Classic 1920s home in Homeland

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

This Homeland house has it all — historic charm, modern updates and a great location. Inside, you’ll find a welcoming foyer, which leads to a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Off the living room is a sunroom, which would make for a great playroom for kids. There’s also a formal dining room and a charming wood-paneled office. The kitchen features granite countertops, island seating and bright blue cabinets. Upstairs, you’ll find the large primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom, three additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The third story features a fifth bedroom, another full bathroom and a bonus room, which could be used as a sitting room or walk-in closet.

Outside, there’s a charming front porch and a private backyard. There is also a two-car detached garage. The home is located in Homeland, just down the street from the Homeland lakes.

The details:

Address: 5313 Springlake Way

5313 Springlake Way List Price: $680,000

$680,000 Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, (2,873 square feet)

Agent: Michelle Pappas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

Modern rowhouse with rooftop deck in Riverside

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

This Riverside rowhouse was completely updated in 2021. It features exposed brick, wood floors and an open steel staircase. The first floor has an open concept floor plan, with a living room, dining area, kitchen and convenient half bathroom. In the modern kitchen, you’ll find new countertops, backsplash and new appliances. The second story includes two bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The third story features the primary bedroom, with custom closets and a modern bathroom. There’s also another bedroom and full bathroom on this level. The finished lower level provides space for a family room and storage.

A new rooftop deck provides city and water views as you relax or entertain. The home is located between Federal Hill Park and Riverside Park (there’s also a small park directly behind the house), and it’s just a few blocks from the water. It’s easily accessible to lots of shops and restaurants. A parking pad patio fits one car at the back of the house.

The details: