This two-story Little Italy condo has been meticulously renovated and features bright, stunning interiors straight out of a magazine feature.

The home is inside the Canal Street Malt House, which was built in 1866 and originally stored malt for the city’s growing brewing industry. Today, it holds 38 industrial loft-style condos, unlike anything you’ll find in the city. This unit is particularly special thanks to its high-end, custom features.

The home was expertly renovated in 2020 by Baltimore interior designer Laura Hodges Studio and has been featured in Elle Decor and Home & Design.

The unit opens to a sleek foyer with white oak hardwood floors, which continue throughout the home. It leads to a two-story, open-concept living space with a stunning custom staircase, designed and fabricated by Gutierrez Studios, and massive windows flooding the room with natural light. Enjoy custom shades, drapery and light fixtures, which are automated through a smart home system.

A gourmet kitchen has been thoughtfully designed. It features top-of-the-line appliances (including a wine fridge!), custom cabinetry, and honed marble countertops and backsplash. There’s a breakfast counter, and behind it, a large, open dining area. The living area is also spacious and features a 15-foot built-in bookcase with a library ladder.

The den, which could also be used as a second bedroom, sits off the living room, separated by a custom glass transom wall with sliding doors. It has a built-in desk, closet and modern full bathroom. An additional half bathroom completes the first floor.

Upstairs, you’ll find the home’s primary suite. It includes a loft bedroom, walk-in closet with custom built-ins and a luxurious en suite bathroom with a walk-in double shower. A spacious balcony is accessible off the bedroom.

Building amenities include a landscaped courtyard, one garage parking space and additional storage. In addition to the communal courtyard, this home also has a private balcony with city views. The building is conveniently located in Little Italy, around the corner from some of the city’s best Italian restaurants and minutes to Harbor East, the Inner Harbor and downtown.

The details:

