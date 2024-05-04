The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

In the penultimate episode of “Bluey,” over 10 million people (including my 4-year-old son and I) watched as Bluey and her family nearly sold their house in Brisbane, Australia, to move to a new, unnamed city. The cartoon dog family was set to sell its much-loved Queenslander-style home, perched on a hill with exquisite interiors and a lush backyard, so Bandit, Bluey’s dad, could take a higher-paying job. Spoiler: In the last moments of the heart-wrenching episode, Bandit decides not to move, much to the relief of Bluey, her sister, Bingo, and their mom, Chilli.

Even though the family is staying put for now, I thought it would be fun to imagine where Bluey and her family might live if they were to move to Baltimore. Here are three real estate listings that would be perfect for the Heeler family, ranging from $849,000 to $1,650,000. (Estimates suggest Bluey’s current home would sell for north of $1 million). Midcentury furniture not included!

Historic townhouse in Otterbein

115 W Lee Street. (Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

If the Heeler family is looking to trade in suburban life for city life, this historic Otterbein home would be perfect. What was previously a church rectory and the city’s headquarters for the neighborhood’s dollar house movement is today a beautiful mix of original details and thoughtful modern updates.

The home has charm, including heart pine floors, four wood-burning fireplaces, exposed beams and a rear staircase. High ceilings and lots of windows on the main floor create an open and airy feeling. There are a traditional living room and dining room, both with beautiful fireplaces. A modern, gourmet kitchen with an attached dining area is perfect for those who love to cook and enjoy family dinners.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, including an attractive primary suite with exposed beams. There’s also an office with a Juliet balcony and a beautiful top-floor family room with a wet bar and access to the outdoor terrace. A finished lower level provides additional living space. This floor plan provides plenty of space for home offices and playrooms, perfect for an active family like Bluey’s.

The home seamlessly blends the inside with the outside. A terrace perched above the trees with city views would make Bluey and Bingo feel right at home. Large French doors off the kitchen lead to a beautiful fenced patio for BBQs and dining alfresco. Concert Park, one of Otterbein’s charming pocket parks, is behind the house, providing additional green space and mature trees right beyond the private back patio. Federal Hill, the Inner Harbor and Camden Yards are close. This house’s status is listed as “coming soon,” and it is expected to go live on May 7.

The details:

Charming shingle-style cottage in Roland Park

404 Hawthorne Rd. (Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

This Roland Park home offers charming interiors and great outdoor spaces. The home’s exterior is reminiscent of a Queen Anne style, similar to Bluey’s Queenslander-style home. A large wraparound front porch (or veranda, as Bluey might call it) greets you to the home, situated on a leafy lot. Inside, you’ll find lots of character, including intricate in-laid hardwood floors, stained glass and period lighting.

The home opens to a foyer with the main staircase (there’s also a rear staircase) leading to a living room and dining room, both with decorative fireplaces. There’s also a den or small family room and a nicely updated kitchen with a butler’s pantry.

Upstairs, you’ll find a one-of-a-kind primary suite with vaulted ceilings, an en suite bathroom and a dressing room with two walk-in closets. A whimsical staircase in the room leads to a beautiful widow’s walk balcony, reminiscent of Bandit and Chilli’s primary bedroom balcony. There are two additional bedrooms and another bathroom on this level. The third floor contains a private fourth bedroom, bathroom and another private balcony, just like Bluey and Bingo’s current room.

There are lots of great outdoor spaces to enjoy with this home, including a welcoming wraparound porch, two amazing balconies, a landscaped backyard (with plenty of room for Bluey and Bingo’s trampoline!) and a deck perfect for outdoor dining and grilling. The home is conveniently located on a tree-lined street within walking distance of Stony Run Trail, the Roland Park Shopping Center and other amenities.

The details:

Stunning stone home on spacious, lush grounds in Kernewood

300 Kerneway is on sale for $1,650,000. (Reside)

(Reside)

(Reside)

(Reside)

(Reside)

(Reside)

(Reside)

As you walk through the front Dutch door of this 1910 Kernewood home, you’ll quickly discover what makes it special. The home beautifully blends the outside with the inside, while the interiors expertly blend historic charm and modern updates.

The living room has 10-plus-foot beamed ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and a bay window with a built-in window seat. A formal dining room contains another fireplace. The custom kitchen is the heart of the home, with soapstone counters, restaurant-grade stainless appliances and an inviting marble-topped island with seating. There’s also a stunning family room with floor-to-ceiling windowed walls overlooking the lush yard.

Upstairs, there are six bedrooms and four bathrooms, including an incredible primary suite that contains floor-to-ceiling windows, a dressing area with a fireplace and a spacious en suite bathroom.

The backyard is an outdoor oasis with a beautiful patio surrounded by lush greenery and a stone wall. Enjoy swimming in the built-in pool, playing tennis or pickleball on the newly resurfaced tennis court (did you know there’s a tennis ball Easter egg in almost every Bluey episode?) and cooking alfresco in the handmade pizza oven. The home is located on a quiet road down the street from Loyola University. Perhaps Bandit, an archaeologist, could get a job teaching there?

The details: