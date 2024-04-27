The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Beautiful architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three great real estate listings ranging from $420,000 to $465,000.

Newly renovated single-family home in Cedmont

(Britney-Elizabeth Williams/Nice Place Media)

(Britney-Elizabeth Williams/Nice Place Media)

(Britney-Elizabeth Williams/Nice Place Media)

(Britney-Elizabeth Williams/Nice Place Media)

(Britney-Elizabeth Williams/Nice Place Media)

(Britney-Elizabeth Williams/Nice Place Media)

Built in 1918, this Cedmont home has been newly renovated and ready for its next owner. The home has an open-concept floor plan with original hardwood floors that were recently refinished. There’s a spacious living room with coffered ceilings and a separate, bright dining room. A highlight of the home is the modern kitchen, with herringbone tile floors, quartz countertops and a butcher block island. A half bathroom and a laundry closet complete the main level. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and an updated bathroom on the second story. Another bedroom is on the third level, with an en suite bathroom and a large closet. The lower level is finished with another bedroom, full bathroom and family room.

The home has a welcoming front porch overlooking the front gardens. At the back of the house, there’s a large deck and landscaped yard. The home is located in Northeast Baltimore’s Cedmont, which offers city living with a suburban feel and is within walking distance of Malone Children Memorial Playground.

The details:

Address: 4309 Springwood Ave.

4309 Springwood Ave. List price: $420,000

$420,000 Five bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (2,050 square feet)

(2,050 square feet) Agent: Joe Jackson, Long & Foster Real Estate

Charming rowhouse with a roof deck in Patterson Place

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(Marty Corcoran/White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

This Patterson Place rowhouse is amazing inside and out. The exterior features detailed brickwork and a slate mansard roof, something you don’t see on a typical rowhouse. Inside, the home opens to a charming living room with a tin ceiling, exposed brick and built-ins. The home has a beautiful, original oak staircase that provides lots of appeal. In the spacious kitchen, enjoy granite countertops, lots of storage and an adjacent dining area. There’s also a rear mudroom and half bathroom. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a spacious en suite bathroom with a separate tub and shower. Another bedroom and a laundry closet are also on this level. On the third floor, there’s a third bedroom and a den, which leads to the roof deck.

The home has a two-tiered roof deck, perfect for outdoor dining, relaxing and taking in the city views. It also has a fenced patio and a parking pad for one car. The home is conveniently located a block from Patterson Park.

The details:

Address: 2324 E. Fairmount Ave.

2324 E. Fairmount Ave. List price: $459,900 (contingent)

$459,900 (contingent) Four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (2,617 square feet)

(2,617 square feet) Agents: Kit Stone, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Nicely updated rowhouse in Upper Fells Point

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

In Upper Fells Point, this home nicely blends historic charm and modern updates. It opens to an attractive living space with original heart pine wood floors, a decorative fireplace and built-ins. An attractive eat-in kitchen at the back of the house is perfect for cooking and entertaining. It features cherry cabinets, a six-burner range and two sinks. French doors lead to the private backyard. Upstairs, the second floor contains two spacious bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The primary bedroom is on the third story, with exposed brick and a beautiful en suite bathroom with dual sinks and a double shower.

Outside, enjoy a fenced yard with a beautiful bluestone patio. Walk to Patterson Park, Fells Point shops and restaurants and Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The details: