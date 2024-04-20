The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

In Baltimore, there are lots of examples of adaptive reuse architecture. If you’re looking for a unique home, look no further than these three nontraditional houses, ranging in price from $279,900 to $1,050,000.

Modern condo in a redeveloped mill complex in Woodberry

A modern condo in a redeveloped mill complex in Woodberry. (Maryland Image House)

In Woodberry, the former Poole & Hunt Foundry and Machine Works, which made parts for railroad cars and structural elements for the U.S. Capitol, has been transformed into a stunning adaptive reuse project with housing, offices and retail. This unit is where the machine shop was located, which burned down in 1995. Inside, you’ll find bright, modern interiors. Enjoy an open living space with a nicely updated kitchen, dining area and living room with access to the balcony. The primary suite has a modern en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. There’s also another bedroom, second full bathroom and in-unit laundry.

The home has a beautiful balcony, which backs up to a winding stream and woods. Below is a communal green space with seating and grills. You’ll also have access to one of Baltimore’s most beautiful pools, which features leftover Capitol dome columns topped with gas fire torches and a jacuzzi with a waterfall. The unit also comes with one dedicated garage parking space. Walk to Druid Hill Park and to neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops and breweries. You can also hop on the light rail for easy transportation downtown.

The details:

Three-story converted church condo in Canton

A three-story converted church condo in Canton. (Atlas Photo Group)

Previously a Canton church, this home offers a unique floor plan, historic charm and modern updates. The building was built in the 19th century, and was converted into housing in the 2010s. This three-story unit opens to a large foyer, which could be used as a den or home office, a bedroom with an updated en suite bathroom, and a laundry room. The second level is the main living space with a comfortable open floor plan. An attractive kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in island. There’s also a dining area, a half bathroom and a spacious living room with three arched windows that flood the space with light. Upstairs, you’ll enjoy an open loft area for additional living space and the primary suite, both of which feature charming buttresses. The primary bedroom has a closet and a modern bathroom.

The home has a shared deck space and one dedicated garage space and it’s within walking distance of Canton Square, Canton Waterfront Park and Patterson Park.

The details:

Converted library loft in Jonestown

A converted library in Jonestown. (Atlas Photo Group)

This home, once the Central Avenue Enoch Pratt library branch, is probably one of the most unique properties on the market in Baltimore right now. The branch closed in 1960, and the building has since been renovated into an industrial loft with an open floor plan, suitable for a unique private home or other use. The home features original hardwood floors, exposed beams and brick, and an incredible floating steel staircase. There are three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two kitchens. The main living space is open and massive, while more private spaces are upstairs. There’s also a large basement space with lots of potential.

A highlight of the home is the stunning rooftop glass observatory tower and deck with 360-degree views of the city, There is also a private stone courtyard and gated off-street parking for up to four cars. The home is located between Johns Hopkins Hospital and Harbor East, close to downtown.

The details: