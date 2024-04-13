The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Looking for a home with a charming outdoor space for relaxing, entertaining or gardening?

Here are three real estate listings in Baltimore with amazing outdoor spaces, including lush gardens, private courtyards and a rooftop with city views. The homes range in price from $480,000 to $550,000.

Historic rowhouse with expansive backyard in Fells Point

Built circa 1860, this historic Fells Point home wows inside and out. The interiors feature numerous original details, including beautiful hardwood floors, exposed wood beams and multiple decorative fireplaces. In the living room, built-ins flank the charming fireplace. It opens to a dining room, and behind it, an attractive kitchen. The family room is a nice bonus space with cathedral ceilings and a free-standing wrought iron stove. There’s also a half bathroom and a laundry room on the main level. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary has a decorative fireplace, exposed brick, and an ensuite bathroom. On the third floor, there is a loft-style third bedroom.

In the backyard, a beautiful city oasis awaits, filled with mature plantings and attractive hardscaping. Enjoy gardening, grilling and relaxing in one of the neighborhood’s largest yards. At the rear, a wall area was once a cooperage (a barrel-maker’s shed), giving unique character to the space. The home is within walking distance of the waterfront neighborhood shops and restaurants, Patterson Park and Harbor East.

The details:

Address: 512 S. Ann St.

512 S. Ann St. List price (pending): $480,000

$480,000 Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,701 square feet)

(1,701 square feet) Agent: Michael Elwell, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Charming single-family home with a large yard in Ten Hills

This 1925 Ten Hills home is full of character, attractive updates and lush surroundings. There’s also plenty of space at 2,176 square feet. Inside, the home opens to a center hall foyer with a beautiful staircase. On one side is a dining room and sunroom; on the other, a spacious living room and family room. Enjoy charming original details, including French doors, inlaid hardwood floors and a beautiful double-sided fireplace. The kitchen has also been nicely updated with quartz countertops, a pantry and a back staircase. Upstairs, the second story contains four bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. The third floor has a large loft and den for additional living space.

A massive multilevel deck behind the house provides the perfect place for al fresco dining and relaxing. The home sits on a large corner lot, so you’ll enjoy lots of green space, mature trees and garden trellises, and a walkway to the detached garage. Ten Hills is a close-knit community in Southwest Baltimore. It was the fastest selling neighborhood last year, according to Live Baltimore.

The details:

Address: 514 Drury Lane

514 Drury Lane List price: $550,000

$550,000 Five bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (2,176 square feet)

(2,176 square feet) Agents: Steve Miller, Miller & Associates, Cummings and Co. Realtors

Updated rowhouse with three decks in Federal Hill

In Federal Hill, you’ll find this nicely updated home with multiple outdoor spaces. The main floor is an open-concept layout with lots of natural light, thanks to the home being an end-of-group rowhouse. The living room has a gas fireplace and ornate millwork. There’s a dining area and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A half bathroom completes the first level. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and laundry. The third level contains the primary bedroom with another gas fireplace and ensuite bathroom. There’s also another half bathroom and a wet bar with access to the rooftop deck.

Enjoy three decks of outdoor living, newly replaced in 2021. One deck is off a second-story bedroom for relaxing. On the third level, a two-story rooftop deck provides beautiful city views. A wet bar off the rooftop deck helps make it perfect for entertaining. There’s also a garage for convenient parking. Walk to the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park and the stadiums.

The details: