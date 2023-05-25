Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $345,000

A 1,620-square-foot house built in 2018 has changed hands. The property located at 105 South Newkirk Street in Baltimore City was sold on May 3, 2023. The $345,000 purchase price works out to $213 per square foot. The property sits on a 1,089-square-foot lot.
Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:
- On Marlene mews., Baltimore, in March 2023, a 1,640-square-foot home was sold for $353,400, a price per square foot of $215.
- A 1,600-square-foot home at 4617 Marlene mews. in Baltimore sold in April 2023, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $225.
- In December 2022, a 1,600-square-foot home on South Macon Street in Baltimore sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $238.
This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.
