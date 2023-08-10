Single-family house sells for $339,995 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 4007 Belle Avenue in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 1,233-square-foot property, built in 1909, was sold on July 21, 2023, for $339,995, or $276 per square foot. This is a single-story house. On the exterior, the home features composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property occupies a sizable 7,500-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 2,610-square-foot home on Belle Avenue in Baltimore sold for $274,000, a price per square foot of $105.

A 2,063-square-foot home at 4027 Belle Avenue in Baltimore sold in May 2023, for $152,000, a price per square foot of $74.

On Barrington Road, Gwynn Oak, in May 2023, a 3,000-square-foot home was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $120.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $162 to $170. In total, 211 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $275,991, $172 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.