Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $360,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 1614 McCulloh Street in Baltimore City was sold on June 27, 2023. The $360,000 purchase price works out to $225 per square foot. The building, built in 1920, has an interior space of 1,600 square feet. This is a two-story house. On the exterior, the home features built-up roofing. The property’s lot measures 2,400 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In July 2023, a 1,753-square-foot home on Madison Avenue in Baltimore sold for $416,000, a price per square foot of $237.

A home at 1520 Madison Avenue in Baltimore sold in July 2023, for $220,000.

On McCulloh Street, Baltimore, in April 2023, a home was sold for $400,000.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $162 to $170. In total, 211 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $275,991, $172 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.